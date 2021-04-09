UK politicians pay tribute to Prince Philip
Politicians across the UK were united in mourning after the announcement of the Duke of Edinburgh's death, aged 99.
Boris Johnson led the tributes from the steps of Downing Street, praising Prince Philip's "extraordinary life".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the UK had "lost an extraordinary public servant", while Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sent her condolences to the Royal Family.
Parties have suspended their election campaigning as a mark of respect.
And Parliament will return a day early from recess on Monday so MPs can pay tribute to the duke in the Commons.
The Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, said: "His was a long life that saw so much dedication to duty.
"Today we must pause to honour him and to offer our sincerest thanks for the Prince's devout faithfulness to our country - and all the nations shall miss him greatly."
The death of Prince Philip, who was married to the Queen for more than 70 years, was announced by Buckingham Palace on Friday.
The statement said he had "passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle".
Giving a speech outside No 10, Mr Johnson said the duke had "earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world".
The prime minister praised Prince Philip's service and "bravery" in the Second World War, as well as his contributions after - from being a "champion of the natural world" through to having "shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people" through the Duke of Edinburgh award.
"We remember the Duke for all of this and above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen," he added.
"We offer our condolences to her and to all her family and we give thanks, as a nation and a Kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip."
'Symbol of strength'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Duke of Edinburgh had "dedicated his life to our country", but he would be "remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to the Queen".
In a statement, Sir Keir said it had been "a partnership that inspired millions in Britain and beyond".
He added: "Their marriage has been a symbol of strength, stability and hope, even as the world around them changed - most recently during the pandemic.
"My thoughts are with The Queen, the Royal Family and the British people as our nation comes together to mourn and remember the life of Prince Philip."
Other political leaders also paid their respects to the duke - including the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon, who said she was "saddened by the news".
She added: "I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of [the Scottish government] and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family."
Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster offered her "deepest sympathies" to the Royal Family, while Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill extended her "sincere condolences".
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said Prince Philip had "served the crown with selfless devotion and will be sorely missed by the people of Wales and the many organisations he supported".
The leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, said the duke was "a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather", adding: "We will always be grateful for his amazing service."
The co-leader of the Green Party, Sian Berry, sent her "sincere condolences" to the Queen, while Reform UK leader Richard Tice called it "desperately sad news".
'Ahead of his time'
Former leaders also expressed their sadness at the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.
In a joint statement, former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown and his wife Sarah said "the whole country will be saddened" by his death.
Mr Brown's predecessor in No 10, former Labour PM Tony Blair, also released a statement, saying Prince Philip was "a man of foresight, determination and courage".
Mr Blair also said the Duke was "often way ahead of his time", on issues such as the environment and "reconciliation between religious faiths".