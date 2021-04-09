The week ahead in Parliament

Then, Peers deal with the detail of some of the crop of private members' bills rushed through the Commons a month before - starting with the Conservative former minister Lord Vaizey's bill on the borrowing powers of the British Library. Then comes Baroness Blower's bill on safeguarding children in further education and training and Lord Kennedy's bill on regulating forensic science. These could all be quite brief, because the measures all have broad support. Peers also are aware that any amendment passed would mean the bills would have to return to the Commons, where there might not be time to consider them before the end of the current parliamentary session; they would then fall.