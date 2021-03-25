Brexit: EU shellfish ban indefensible, says minister
- Published
The EU ban on many UK shellfish exports is "indefensible" and "unnecessary", the environment secretary has said.
George Eustice warned that fleets would have to find "alternative markets" if the EU would not adjust its position.
The EU has placed indefinite restrictions on British fishermen wanting to sell live mussels, oysters, clams and cockles to its member states.
The National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations has warned that the impact on the sector could be "severe".
Last month, it emerged that the EU had placed indefinite restrictions on British fishermen selling live bivalve molluscs such as mussels, oysters, clams, cockles and scallops to EU countries.
Since 1 January, UK firms have only been able to send pre-purified, ready-to-eat shellfish - accompanied with an export health certificate - to the continent.
Up until 2021, products could be purified after arriving at their destination.
Shellfish caught in the the cleanest waters - categorised as "class A" - can be transported without purification, but most UK coastal seas do not fall into this category.
The UK government had initially expected the restrictions to end on 21 April, but the EU says the current arrangements will stay indefinitely.
Appearing before the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, Mr Eustice said the EU's position was "deeply frustrating".
He suggested that businesses in the EU such as French restaurants were keen for the trade to continue but said the European Commission "famously doesn't always move or react to democratic representations, even from its own member states".
"We have to be realistic - if the EU will not change their position, we may need to adjust the model and seek other markets," he added.
Barrie Deas, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations, said: "With a bit of co-operation and willingness the EU could solve this problem pragmatically.
"If they do not the consequences for businesses are very severe."
The EU has repeatedly said that the rules governing imports of shellfish from outside the bloc - including the UK since it completed its departure from Brussels' trading regulations at the start of this year - have not changed.
The EU has been approached for a response to Mr Eustice's remarks.