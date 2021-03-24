Sir Keir Starmer accuses Boris Johnson of 'breaking promise' on Army troop numbers
- Published
Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the prime minister for "breaking a promise" not to cut British Army troops.
During Prime Minister's Questions, the Labour leader quoted Boris Johnson from the 2019 election campaign, where he pledged to maintain the Army's size.
But Sir Keir said this week's defence review would now see numbers fall by 10,000 as part of government plans.
Mr Johnson said the government was increasing spending on defence "by the biggest amount since the Cold War".
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed on Monday that the size of the Army will be reduced to 72,500 soldiers by 2025 as part of a major overhaul of the Armed Services.
He said a move towards drones and cyber warfare would mean an "increased deployability and technological advantage" for the UK, and see a greater effect could be delivered by fewer people.
The 2019 Conservative manifesto itself does not mention troop numbers, but pledges to "continue to exceed the Nato target of spending 2% of GDP on defence and increase the budget by at least 0.5% above inflation every year of the new Parliament".
During the manifesto in the general election campaign, Mr Johnson made a pledge that his party would "not be cutting our Armed Services in any form" if they won the vote.
Sir Keir began PMQs by asking him why he made the promise.
Mr Johnson said: "That was because what we were going to do was actually increase spending on our Armed Services by the biggest amount since the Cold War - £24bn modernising our Armed Forces with no redundancies, keeping our Army at 100,000 if you include the reserves."
But Sir Keir said the defence secretary had been "absolutely clear" in his statement this week that numbers would fall, adding: "Only this prime minister could suggest that a reduction from 82,000 to 72,000 is somehow not a cut."