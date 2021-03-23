PM says 'greed' and 'capitalism' helped UK's vaccines success
- Published
Boris Johnson has told a private meeting of Tory MPs that the UK got its Covid vaccinations under way quickly thanks to "capitalism" and "greed".
But sources said the prime minister had "very insistently" withdrawn his comments straight after making them during a Zoom call with backbenchers.
The remarks were not made in connection with the current row with the EU over vaccine supplies, they added.
The PM reportedly praised work by large drug companies during the pandemic.
A Downing Street spokesman declined to comment on what had happened during the meeting of the Conservatives' 1922 Committee.
The prime minister's remarks, first reported in the Sun newspaper, came as some 28.3 million people in the UK - more than half the adult population - have had at least a first dose of either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines.
But the latest figures show jabs being administered across the EU at less than a third of the rate achieved so far in the UK.
Over the last few days, Mr Johnson has been speaking to European leaders in an effort to dissuade them from imposing an export ban on Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine exports to the UK when they meet on Thursday.
'Didn't mean it'
During the MPs' committee meeting, Mr Johnson praised AstraZeneca for providing vaccines in the UK at cost.
One of those who attended said they had never seen anyone withdraw a comment "so fast or so vehemently" as the prime minister's one on procurement.
Mr Johnson "realised he had messed up as soon as he had said it, and didn't mean it", the MP added.
Several sources said he had asked those present to "remove that comment from your collective memory".
It is understood the prime minister did not compare the UK's vaccination efforts with those of EU countries during his address.
In his Budget earlier this month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced an extra £1.65bn to help reach the target of offering a first dose to every UK adult by 31 July.