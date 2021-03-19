The week ahead in Parliament

That's followed by a combined debate on five e-petitions around the government's Spring 2021 Covid roadmap - the first, which attracted 120,000 signatures, calls for the repeal the Coronavirus Act, complaining that it grants potentially dangerous powers including to detain some persons indefinitely. The second, with 132,000 signatures, calls for the government to allow golf to be played with appropriate safety measures; the third (179,000 signatures) says ministers should keep gyms open during Tier 4 lockdown and the fourth (103,000 signatures) urges the closing of all nurseries and early years settings in light of the new lockdown, to protect early years staff. Finally there's a petition calling for the government to "open gyms first as we come out of lockdown and fund a Work Out to Help Out scheme."