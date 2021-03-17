Covid: NHS warns of 'significant reduction' in vaccines
The NHS has written to local health organisations warning of a "significant reduction in weekly supply" of coronavirus vaccines from the week beginning 29 March for a month.
It says there has been a "reduction in national inbound vaccines supply".
It also says organisations should "ensure no further appointments are uploaded to the national booking system or local booking system" in April.
The BBC understands no one who has booked a vaccine should lose a slot.
The letter says "over this next period it is vital" that health organisations focus on vaccinating those in the one to nine groups who are most vulnerable to coronavirus.
It advises vaccination services to work with local authorities, voluntary community and faith organisations "to put in place reserve lists" of people eligible for the vaccine, as well as targeting areas of lower uptake.
The NHS says vaccination centres and community pharmacy-led services should close unfilled bookings from the week commencing 29 March.
Earlier, it was announced that almost half of British adults have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
The Department of Health said 25 million people had received their first dose, while 1.7 million had been given their second dose.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the nation was "ahead of schedule" to offer a first dose to all over-50s by 15 April.