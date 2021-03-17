PM approached me to help sort out Brexit - Cummings
- Published
The prime minister's former aide, Dominic Cummings, said Boris Johnson approached him the week before he became prime minister about working in Downing Street.
He said Mr Johnson asked him to "help sort out the huge Brexit nightmare".
Mr Cummings said he agreed but one of his preconditions was that science funding should be doubled.
He was giving evidence to MPs about the creation of the Advanced Research and Invention Agency know as Aria.
The former aide also attacked the "horrific Whitehall bureaucracy" which he said had got in the way of the new "high risk" scientific research agency he championed.
Mr Cummings was giving evidence to MPs on the Science and Technology Committee in his first public appearance since leaving office.
He said: "The prime minister came to speak to me the Sunday before he became prime minister and said: 'Would I come in to Downing Street to try and help sort out the huge Brexit nightmare?'."I said, yes, if first of all you are deadly serious about actually getting Brexit done and avoiding a second referendum; secondly, double the science budget; third, create some Aria like entity, and fourth support me in trying to change how Whitehall works and the Cabinet Office works because it is a disaster zone. And he said 'deal'."
At the start of the session, the Conservative chair of the committee, Greg Clark, said Mr Cummings had agreed to give evidence on he Covid pandemic to a joint inquiry being carried by MPs on the Science and Health Committees.
Science funding
Answering MPs' questions about science funding, Mr Cummings said scientists had been lobbying for the creation of a body such as Aria that would have "extreme freedom" but he said he was aware that this was "completely hostile to normal bureaucracy".
The government says Aria will fund "high-risk, high-reward" scientific research and "help to cement the UK's position as a global science superpower".
It will be run along the lines of US equivalents that were instrumental in the creation of the internet and GPS.
Aria, which has £800m funding over four years, will have a "higher tolerance for failure than is normal", ministers say.
But the amount of funding it will get is a fraction of the money pumped into existing government research bodies such as UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).
For 2020-21 alone, the government has allocated £10.36bn for its research programmes and bodies.
Labour said the government needed to clarify what the agency would do.