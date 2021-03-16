Green Brexit didn't happen, says environmental coalition
By Roger Harrabin
BBC environment analyst
- Published
The so-called “green Brexit” promised by the government has not been delivered, a coalition of environment groups says.
In 2017, the Environment Secretary Michael Gove promised: “Leaving the EU gives a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reform agriculture and fisheries."
That, he said, would allow the UK to reshape the way it cares for its land, its rivers and its seas.
“In short,” Mr Gove pledged, “it means a Green Brexit.”
Over four years and 11 reports, an environmental coalition called Greener UK has tracked policies - and concluded that improvement across the board has not been realised.
Environment Secretary George Eustice said Brexit enabled the UK to create "world-leading legislation, delivering better environmental outcomes in an effective and efficient way".
The group says protections for climate, farming, fisheries and water quality are similar to 2016; but for chemicals, nature, air quality and waste are weaker. The coalition, which includes The Wildlife Trusts, RSPB and ClientEarth, says:
- New institutions – including the post-Brexit watchdog the Office for Environmental Protection – will be weaker than those they are replacing
- Crucial environmental principles are being watered down.
- There’s been a lack of coordination with the EU on mutually beneficial issues, from carbon pricing to wildlife protection
- The UK has left the EU’s gold standard chemical regulation system – and created a domestic version with fewer staff, less funding and restricted access to existing data.
The groups agree there are positives developments – especially the scrapping of the EU’s controversial Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which used to pay farmers grants depending on how much land they farm.
The report says the UK's own new farm subsidy regime offers a good opportunity to restore wildlife.
Similarly, while the UK Fisheries Bill does not prevent overfishing, there are potential improvements in sustainability and monitoring, it adds.
Craig Bennett, from The Wildlife Trusts, said: “We were solemnly promised that the UK would maintain and enhance our environmental standards after Brexit.
"Although that might have happened in some areas, massive gaps have opened up as a result of this process – and enforcement is weaker across the board.
“To take a few of many examples, it is a disgrace that many of our offshore Marine Protected Areas are still being damaged through trawling and dredging, and that our rivers are still routinely polluted. The interests of big businesses prevail.”
Beccy Speight, from the RSPB, said: "What we were promised was a Green Brexit with protections at least as strong if not stronger than those that applied before Brexit - what we have seen so far suggests a legacy of weakening many of the policies, regulations and legislation.”
Sarah Williams of Greener UK said: “There is still time for the government to make its plans stronger, particularly for chemicals and air pollution, and follow through on promising proposals for farming. We really hope it does so.”
Environment Secretary George Eustice told BBC News the government was determined to create the most ambitious environmental programme of any country on Earth.
"Now more than ever, it's vital that we protect our precious natural environment," he said.
"That's why we are working hard - rewarding farmers for managing their land in a way which preserves it for future generations, championing sustainable fishing and setting legally binding targets to help restore nature and biodiversity.
"Our exit from the EU enables the UK to set our own world-leading legislation, delivering better environmental outcomes in an effective and efficient way and in line with our own regulatory systems - ensuring we protect and improve our precious environment for future generations."
