Liz Truss promises ban on gay conversion therapy
Equalities Minister Liz Truss says the government will bring forward plans to ban gay conversion therapy "shortly".
A No 10 source later said there had been no change in government policy.
But after a week of confusion over how far the government would go in stopping the practice, campaigners cautiously welcomed the change in tone.
Jayne Ozanne - who quit as a government LGBT+ adviser over the issue - welcomed the commitment, but said she was "holding [her] breath" for the outcome.
Asked if a ban should be put into law, Boris Johnson said people should "be in no doubt we will deal with this issue".
But speaking after Ms Truss, he did not go as far as promising legislation, adding: "It's technically complex to deal with, but we're determined to take further steps to stamp it out".
"Conversion therapy" refers to any form of treatment or psychotherapy which aims to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.
The practice is already outlawed in Switzerland and parts of Australia, Canada and the US.
Both Mr Johnson and his predecessor, Theresa May, have made pledges to ban gay conversion therapy in the UK, with the current PM calling it "absolutely abhorrent".
But when the issue was debated in Parliament on Monday following a petition calling for a ban, MPs reacted angrily after no timeline was set out to bring it into law.
In her response to the debate, Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch also did not use the word "ban" - instead saying while the practice had "no place in a civilised society" - there were "robust" laws already in place to deal with the most troubling examples.
She added that the government did not "intend to stop those who wish to seek spiritual counselling as they explore their sexual orientation".
The comments were followed in the week by a string of resignations from the government's LGBT+ Advisory Panel - with accusations the Conservatives were creating a "hostile environment" for those in the community - and calls for Ms Badenoch to resign.
'Stable door open'
Speaking to reporters about the issue for the first time this week, Ms Truss said the government was "very committed to LGBT equality".
She added: "We've recently brought forward plans to improve health care for transgender people, and will shortly be bringing forward plans to ban conversion therapy, which is an abhorrent practice."
Ms Ozanne said she would be "looking carefully" at what the government brought forward.
She added: "I'm glad to hear her commit to a ban. However, I am holding my breath to see what that means.
"Kemi Badenoch, in her speech the other day, seemed to be leaving the stable door open so the primary form of conversion therapy, in religious settings, could continue to happen."
LBGT+ campaigner Peter Tatchell, who has accused the government of "dithering" over its pledge, also said he would "not let up until we see the details and timetable of the new law".
He added: "The ban must protect trans people and apply to religious practices. It is time to stop dithering and get this done."
A No 10 source told the BBC there had been no change in government policy since Monday's debate, meaning it is still unclear whether a law to ban the practice will be introduced in Parliament or not.
During a visit to Queen's University Belfast, Mr Johnson told reporters: "I think this practice is repulsive and I think it's abhorrent, and I'm sorry these advisers have gone, but be in no doubt that we will deal with this issue.
"It is technically complex to deal with but we're determined to take further steps to stamp it out."