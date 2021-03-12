Labour MP Margaret Beckett apologises over 'silly cow' remark
By Jennifer Scott
Online political reporter, BBC News
- Published
Former Foreign Secretary Margaret Beckett has apologised for a remark she made during a Labour meeting that has upset some in the party.
The MP, who chairs Labour's national executive, reportedly called former MP Laura Pidcock a "silly cow".
Ms Beckett told the BBC she had "muttered something" during a virtual meeting without realising her mic was on, but had apologised immediately.
"I deeply regret the remark which was unjustifiable," she added.
Ms Pidcock has been approached for a comment.
It comes days after a council leader was suspended from the Welsh Labour Party after being recorded calling a Senedd member a "cow".
A number of members of Labour's ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) took to Twitter after the meeting on Thursday to criticise Ms Beckett's actions.
'Unjustifiable'
Howard Beckett, who represents the Unite union at the NEC, said it was "truly shocking", while local party representative Mish Rahman called it "embarrassing... and deeply inappropriate".
Another local Labour representative who was at the meeting, Gemma Bolton, said the incident was "completely unacceptable, even more so from the NEC chair".
She tweeted: "As women in the movement, we build each other up, not tear each other down.
"When we disagree, we do so with courtesy. We do not call each other names."
Asked about the incident by BBC Online, Ms Beckett said: "I muttered something to myself in exasperation and my microphone was on.
"I apologised immediately and have done so again."
She added: "I deeply regret the remark, which was unjustifiable."