BBC News

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch urged to quit over LGBT+ stance

Published
media captionKemi Badenoch and Liz Truss are accused of not understanding the LGBTQ issues by former government adviser Jayne Ozanne

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch should "consider her position", a former member of the government's LGBT+ advisory panel has said.

Jayne Ozanne quit the panel, along with two other advisers, over delays in banning conversion therapy.

She told the BBC Ms Badenoch did not understand the LGBT+ community and should stand aside for someone who "had more heart for the work".

The government vowed to produce a plan to "end" conversion therapy "shortly".

Related Topics

More on this story