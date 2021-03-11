Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch urged to quit over LGBT+ stance
- Published
Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch should "consider her position", a former member of the government's LGBT+ advisory panel has said.
Jayne Ozanne quit the panel, along with two other advisers, over delays in banning conversion therapy.
She told the BBC Ms Badenoch did not understand the LGBT+ community and should stand aside for someone who "had more heart for the work".
The government vowed to produce a plan to "end" conversion therapy "shortly".