LGBT+ adviser quits government over 'hostile environment'
A government adviser has quit after accusing ministers of creating a "hostile environment" for LGBT+ people.
Jayne Ozanne joined the government's LGBT+ Advisory Panel in 2019.
But in an interview with ITV News, she said there had been "a lack of engagement" with the group, and ministers acted against their advice.
Ms Ozanne said one of the reasons for her resignation was to "appeal" to Boris Johnson to take action over gay conversion therapy.
The issue was debated in Parliament on Monday, after repeated pledges from the government - and Mr Johnson - to ban the practice.
But MPs reacted angrily when Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch would not give a timeline for legislation, instead saying the government was "committed" to "ending" it.