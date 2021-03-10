Covid-19: UK hasn't banned export of vaccines, says PM
Boris Johnson has "corrected" European Council President Charles Michel over his claim that the UK had imposed a "outright ban" on the export of Covid-19 vaccines.
Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson said the country had "not blocked" the sale abroad of "a single vaccine or its components".
Mr Michel had said his claim about the UK's position was based on "facts".
An EU official was summoned to the Foreign Office to explain his remarks.
The argument over vaccines comes with European leaders under pressure over the slow distribution of jabs.
In the UK, meanwhile, more than 22.5 million people - around a third of the population - have received their first dose.
Mr Johnson told MPs he was "proud" of the progress made, adding that the UK had also donated £548m to the Covax initiative, set up to distribute vaccines to poorer countries.
He said he was against "vaccine nationalism in all its forms".
"I therefore wish to correct the suggestion from the European Council president that the UK has blocked vaccine exports," Mr Johnson said.
"Let me be clear, we have not blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine or vaccine components."
He called on all countries to "work together to tackle this pandemic".
The comments followed Mr Michel, in his weekly briefing note on Tuesday, saying he was "shocked" to hear the EU being accused of "vaccine nationalism" following changes it made to export rules earlier this year.
"Here again, the facts do not lie," he wrote. "The United Kingdom and the United States have imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines or vaccine components produced on their territory.
"But the European Union, the region with the largest vaccine production capacity in the world, has simply put in place a system for controlling the export of doses produced in the EU."
After news of the row broke, Mr Michel tweeted that there were "different ways of imposing bans or restrictions on vaccines/medicines".
But he did not elaborate on this comment.
Export controls
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wrote to Mr Michel, asking him to "set the record straight".
And the EU's deputy ambassador to the UK, Nicole Mannion, was summoned to the Foreign Office for "further discussions".
The EU has faced production problems with the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines.
In January, it introduced a system of controls on exports, requiring manufacturers to seek permission from national governments for planned sales.
The EU also drafted regulations which would have overridden the Northern Ireland Protocol - agreed with the UK last year - potentially allowing it to stop vaccines bound for Northern Ireland.
But it backed down following widespread criticism.
Earlier this month, Italy blocked a shipment of 250,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Australia.