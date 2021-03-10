SNP chief whip steps aside following complaint
The SNP's chief whip in the House of Commons has stepped aside until an investigation into his conduct is completed.
The party said it had received a "formal complaint" involving Patrick Grady and that "due process" would now take place.
Mr Grady, the MP for Glasgow North since 2015, became his party's chief whip in June 2017.
The SNP said it would not be commenting further on the complaint against him.
It is the job of a chief whip to ensure their party's MPs vote with its leadership.