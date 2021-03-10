PMQs: Give MPs a vote on NHS pay, says Sir Keir Starmer
Boris Johnson has been urged to give MPs a vote on NHS pay, at Prime Minister's Questions.
Sir Keir Starmer said the proposed 1% rise amounted to a pay cut once inflation had been taken into account.
"Even his own MPs know he's got this wrong," the Labour leader told the PM.
Mr Johnson said he would "study" what an independent pay review panel says when it reports in May - but the government wanted to give NHS workers a rise, amid a public sector pay freeze.