Who is Reform UK leader Richard Tice?
By Sinead Wilson
BBC News
- Published
"A no-nonsense, can-do type of person who gets things done" is how Richard Tice describes himself on his own website.
Having been passed the leadership baton of Reform UK by Nigel Farage with just weeks to go until May's local elections, they are credentials the party's former chairman will need in spades.
A multi-millionaire businessman who worked in property for over 30 years, Mr Tice was one of the founders of the Leave Means Leave campaign.
He went on to play a big part in the Brexit Party as wingman to Nigel Farage.
With his former boss now stepping back from frontline politics, Mr Tice says Reform UK will continue to rattle the establishment's cage under his leadership, freeing people from "woke nonsense" as the country emerges from lockdown.
On a self-styled mission to offer somewhere to go for those who feel politically homeless, he says Reform UK is "the change the country needs" with an agenda to overhaul the economy, public services and public institutions.
Former Tory
A committed eurosceptic, Richard Tice was a member of the Conservative party for most of this adult life.
"Frustrated at the political class's betrayal of the Brexit vote," he says - he resigned his Tory membership in 2019 and teamed up with Mr Farage as chairman of the Brexit Party.
Six weeks later, he was elected as an MEP for the East of England at the European Parliament elections.
He stood as the party's candidate in Hartlepool at the 2019 general election, seen as one of its most winnable seat, but came third behind the incumbent Labour MP and the Conservatives.
And when the UK left the EU in January 2021, the Brexit Party reinvented itself as Reform UK with Nigel Farage at the helm and Richard Tice as chairman.
Nigel's boots
While cutting a quieter image than the pint-swirling, cigarette wielding Mr Farage, Mr Tice "doesn't take fools gladly" according to those who know him well.
The former Brexit Party MEP, Alex Phillips, describes him as a "brilliant performer at public meetings" and not one who will get lost in his predecessor's shadow.
"Filling Nigel's boots is impossible and not something I think he wants to do," she added.
"He wants to be in his own boots and can draw upon all the experience of working with Nigel to do that."
But with Nigel Farage saying he wants to "go on influencing the political debate" through the media and social media, some might question how much of his own man Mr Tice will be able to be.
Alex Phillips doesn't see this as a cause for concern, and says Mr Farage should be viewed more as someone offering sage political advice than seeking to meddle in his old job.
"With Nigel's counsel - who is always superb at reading the political tea leaves - I hope Richard can spot the opportunities well in advance of the other parties," she adds.
No 'woke nonsense'
Beyond lockdown scepticism, the party is focused on economic recovery and reform of the tax system.
In his first online press conference since becoming leader, Mr Tice described high taxation as "morally indefensible".
He wants tax thresholds for basic and higher rate taxpayers to be raised to £20,000 and £70,000 respectively.
He's also called for the corporation tax threshold to be raised to £100,000.
At its heart, the party is still offering an anti-establishment message, attempting to appeal to those who are frustrated by a political mainstream that they feel hasn't delivered for them.
"Our police need to focus on preventing crime, catching criminals, not woke nonsense," says Mr Tice adding that the "unelected cronyism of the House of Lords, the outdated civil service, the bloated BBC" will all be in the party's sights, as will be improving the efficiency of the NHS.
But in a crowded political landscape, "cutting through will be difficult", warns Alex Phillips, and will require "creativity and agility in both messaging and embracing alternative platforms beyond the mainstream media".
She says Richard Tice realises this and has already started setting up online platforms "with a really polished feel".
She says it will also be important to see the team he builds around him, both behind the scenes and on the frontline.
What is the Reform UK agenda?
- Reform the economy - take 6m people out of income tax and 1.2m small businesses and the self-employed out of corporation tax
- Reform public services - zero waiting lists in health and police focus on catching criminals
- Reform institutions - overhaul House of Lords, civil service and BBC.