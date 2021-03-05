NHS pay: Hancock defends 1% pay rise after union strike threats
The health secretary has defended a proposed 1% pay increase for NHS staff in England this year, amid a backlash from unions.
Matt Hancock said the proposal was "what we think is affordable" given financial pressures caused by the Covid pandemic.
He added workers had been exempted from the wider freeze on public-sector pay to reward their "incredible" work.
A nurses' union has set up a fund to prepare for possible strike action.
And Unite - the third largest union in the NHS- said it is considering a strike ballot.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has called the recommended 1% pay rise "pitiful", arguing that its members should get 12.5% instead.
It would have to hold a ballot before strikes could go ahead.
Speaking at the Downing Street briefing, Mr Hancock said the pay award reflected the "difficult financial circumstances the country is in".
The Department of Health and Social Care recommended the 1% pay rise to the independent panel that advises the government on NHS salaries.
It would cover nearly all hospital staff, but not GPs and dentists. The panel is due make its own pay recommendations in early May, when ministers will make their final decision.
A government spokesperson said 1% was a "real-terms increase", as the latest official inflation figure was 0.9%.