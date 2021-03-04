Nurses' union anger over 'pitiful' 1% NHS pay rise
The government can expect a "backlash" if it goes ahead with a proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff in England next year, a nursing union has warned.
The health department has made the recommendation in a submission to the independent panel that advises on NHS salaries.
The Royal College of Nursing called the suggested rise "pitiful" and said nurses should be getting 12.5% more.
NHS staff have been excluded from a pay freeze for most public sector workers.
The NHS Pay Review Body is due to recommend salary levels for health service staff before early May, before ministers then make a final decision.