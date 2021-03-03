Budget 2021: Sunak announces extension to universal credit £20 top up
The chancellor has announced that the £20 a week increase in universal credit payments will be extended for another six months.
Rishi Sunak said the measure, which is worth £1000 a year, would help those hit hardest by coronavirus.
The higher payments, described by campaigners as a "lifeline" for struggling families, were introduced at the start of the pandemic.
Labour says the move does nothing to address insecurity and inequality.
Universal credit is claimed by more than 5.5 million households across the UK.
The payment was increased by £20 a week in April 2020 as part of the Chancellor's early economic response to the pandemic.
The Joseph Rowntree Foundation - a charity which researches poverty - says millions of households would have faced an income loss equivalent to £1,040 a year if the increase was scrapped, with 500,000 more people driven further into poverty.
Delivering his Budget statement, Mr Sunak said the extension would mean support remains in place until the end of September - "well beyond" the end of the current lockdown in England.
But charities have called on the government to make the uplift permanent, saying families need "help and certainty, not a stay of execution".
Paul Noblet, head of public affairs at Centrepoint, said: "Extending the uplift for only six months does not go far enough given the ending of furlough and the increase in unemployment that we could face before Christmas.
"The pandemic may be slowing down but the economic impact continues to grow and all the indications are that young people are likely to remain the hardest hit."
In February, the Commons Work and Pensions Committee said keeping the higher rate until April 2022 must be the "bare minimum".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the government has "papered over the cracks" in the Budget rather than "rebuilding the foundations".
He accused the chancellor of being "dragged kicking and screaming to extend the uplift in universal credit but only for a few months".
He added that "the threat of losing £1000 a year still hangs over six million families".
He said Labour would keep the uplift until a "new fairer system" could be put in place.
What is universal credit?
Universal credit is a single payment replacing old benefits such as housing benefit and child tax credits.
You can claim universal credit if you are on a low income or are out of work.
The standard allowance varies from around £340 to just under £600 a month, depending on your age or whether you are single.
You may be eligible to receive more money on top of the standard allowance if, for example, you have children or a health condition.