Budget 2021: Key points at-a-glance
- Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is unveiling the contents of his Budget in the House of Commons.
He is announcing the government's tax and spending plans for the year ahead, expected to focus on helping business and jobs through the pandemic and supporting the UK's long-term economic recovery.
Here is a summary of the main points, which are being updated as he speaks.
Coronavirus support
A number of spending commitments have already been announced. They include:
- Furlough to be extended until the end of September
- Government to continue paying 80% of employees' wages for hours they cannot work
- Employers to be asked to contribute 10% in July and 20% in August and September
- 600,000 more self-employed people will be eligible for help as access to grants is widened
- £20 uplift in Universal Credit to be extended for another six months
State of the economy and public finances
- UK economy forecast to return to pre-Covid levels by middle of 2022
- Annual growth set to rebound by 4% this year, followed by 7.3% growth in 2022
- Unemployment expected to peak at 6.5% next year, lower than 11.9% previously predicted
- Borrowing at highest peacetime levels in history