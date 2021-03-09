Pay rise was set to be 2.1% - NHS England chief Simon Stevens
Health workers had been in line for a 2.1% pay rise before the pandemic, the head of NHS England has confirmed.
Sir Simon Stevens told MPs he wanted health workers to get "proper reward" for their efforts but backed the government's overall approach to the dispute.
The government has suggested staff may get 1% - sparking an angry backlash from doctors and nurses.
There have also been calls by some Conservatives for a one-off bonus.