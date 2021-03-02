Downing Street: Plan to fund makeover of PM's residence 'speculation'
- Published
No 10 has refused to comment on reports Boris Johnson is considering setting up a charity to pay for refurbishments to his official Downing Street residence.
The Daily Mail reported that a revamp of the flat lived in by the PM and his fiancee Carrie Symonds could be funded by wealthy Conservative benefactors.
A spokeswoman said Downing Street was a Grade One listed building which had been periodically improved in the past.
David and Samantha Cameron made major changes after moving in in 2010.
The couple spent the maximum £30,000 public grant available to prime ministers each year for the upkeep of their accommodation on upgrading the four-bedroom flat above 11 Downing Street where they lived.
Although No 11 is the chancellor's official residence, its flat has regularly come to be used by prime ministers - including Mr Johnson - in recent years as it is much larger than the one above No 10.
Tony Blair and Cherie Blair spent thousands on turning the space into a family home when they lived there.
Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds moved into No 11 in July 2019. Their son Wilfred was born in April 2020.
There have been unconfirmed reports that the couple are undertaking extensive refurbishment work on the flat and considering options for how any expenditure over the £30,000 annual limit would be covered.
'Working building'
No 10 said suggestions some of the work could be funded by Tory supporters via a charity set up for the purpose of preserving Downing Street's heritage were "speculation".
In the US, a scheme of this kind pays for restoration work in the White House.
No 10 said details of any work carried out on the property would be published in the normal way later this year.
"Matters concerning any work on Downing Street, including the residences, are covered in the Cabinet Office annual report and accounts," a spokeswoman said. "That is where we set out the details of what has happened.
"Downing Street is a working building, as has been the case under successive administrations, refurbishment and maintenance are made periodically."
In 2011, the Cabinet Office was forced to reveal details of the scale of the work undertaken by the Camerons after a ruling by the then Information Commissioner Christopher Graham.
It revealed that much of the expenditure had gone on a new kitchen, while the flat had been almost completely re-wired, re-plumbed and re-decorated. The couple covered the cost of furniture, fittings and accessories themselves.
Their sleek, modern kitchen was much commented on after it served as a backdrop to a famous picture of Samantha Cameron entertaining First Lady Michelle Obama in Downing Street during the 2011 US state visit.
The 2011 accounts also showed more than £650,000 had been spent on external and internal renovation of the offices and reception rooms in No 10, including cabling, plumbing and energy efficiency improvements.