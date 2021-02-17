Lord Frost: Brexit negotiator becomes Cabinet Office minister
The UK's Brexit trade negotiator Lord David Frost is to become a minister at the Cabinet Office, Downing Street has announced.
He had been due to become the UK's new national security adviser earlier this month, but was replaced days before he was due to start.
No 10 says he will become a full member of the cabinet from next month.
He will also represent the UK on a committee overseeing the UK-EU trade deal.
The government said he would lead on the UK's post-Brexit relations with the EU, including over trade and economic opportunities.
He will also replace Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove as UK chair of a separate committee in charge of implementing the Brexit divorce agreement.