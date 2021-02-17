Covid: Court rejects self-employed mothers' sexual discrimination case
- Published
The charity Pregnant Then Screwed has lost its legal challenge against the government for indirect sexual discrimination over the amount of support self-employed mothers received.
The group said women who had maternity leave got less money due to the way the self-employment scheme was calculated.
In her ruling, the judge said the chancellor had properly considered the women's situation.
Pregnant Then Screwed said the judgment was "fundamentally flawed".
A spokeswoman said the verdict contained "serious legal errors" and and that the group was considering its options for appeal.
"We are, of course, deeply concerned for the vulnerable new mothers who have had a much reduced payment compared to their male and childless counterparts, and are now really struggling over the winter," she said.
The Self-Employed Income Support Scheme (SEISS) was announced in March last year, along with the furlough scheme, to help salaried employees hit by the pandemic and lockdown restrictions.
Under the scheme, the Treasury made payments to the self-employed based on average profits made between 2016 and 2019, meaning an estimated 75,000 women who took maternity leave during that period would lose out on a proportion of the money.
On Wednesday, the court dismissed Pregnant But Screwed's legal challenge for the scheme to be reviewed.
In her judgment, Mrs Justice Whipple said the Treasury had "good reason for adopting an approach that was simple and which used one rule, one approach, applicable to all".
She said moving away from a method of calculation based on profits "would have involved expense and led to delay".
She also said she was satisfied the chancellor had considered "the plight of women who had recently been on maternity leave" when implementing the scheme and that the group had not been subject to indirect discrimination.
The government has previously insisted that SEISS is "one of the most generous" schemes of its type "in the world".
Speaking in January a Treasury spokesman said: "We understand the challenges for new parents who are self-employed - and even if a new parent did not submit their tax-return for 2018-19, they may still be eligible and able to claim for a grant using their self-assessment returns from previous years."