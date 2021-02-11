Ex-health secretary Jeremy Hunt breaks arm in fall while out running
- Published
Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has thanked staff at his local hospital for treating him for a broken arm, after he slipped and fell while out running.
The MP had his arm in a sling, as he took part in a Parliamentary debate via video link.
He said he had received "wonderful care" at the Royal Surrey hospital, after his fall on Thursday morning.
He also praised new proposals for restructuring the NHS, which aims to join GPs, hospitals and social care.
But the MP - who is now the chairman of the Commons health committee - raised a concern that the new integrated care systems would be very powerful, and asked how they will be held accountable.
His successor as health secretary, Matt Hancock, said the issue of accountability was "absolutely central".
There would be accountability "up from the ICS, through NHS England, to ministers and therefore to Parliament. And from Parliament, through our democratic processes, to taxpayers," added Mr Hancock.