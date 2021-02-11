Stella Creasy threatens legal action over paid maternity leave for ministers
- Published
Labour's Stella Creasy is threatening legal action against the government if they do not include all MPs in paid maternity leave plans.
The government is attempting to change the law so ministers do not have resign if they have a baby.
The move was prompted by Attorney General Suella Braverman, who is due to give birth next month.
Ms Creasy, who is also pregnant, welcomed the change but said it should not just apply to those at the top.
She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think every woman should be able to have paid maternity cover, proper cover - it's not just about being paid, it's that somebody else will be doing that job - so Suella Braverman will be able to take proper leave with her child.
"My concern is that the message Parliament sends if we only offer that to women at the top is that somehow maternity leave is a benefit like a company car rather than something that every woman should have."
MPs currently have maternity leave, but not all their duties are covered during their absence.
As it stands, Ms Braverman would have to resign her post in order to take time off during the birth.
Ms Creasy was the first MP to be given locum maternity leave cover.
The Walthamstow MP said she had been told "a lie" for two years that MPs couldn't receive formal maternity leave because of their employment status.
But, she added, pushing the Ministerial and Other Maternity Allowances Bill through Parliament in a single day - as the government hopes to do later - "shows that you can".
The MP, who is expecting her second child, said lawyers had advised her the bill was discriminatory as it only benefits senior ministers, and not other members of Parliament.
"Thousands of pregnant women are facing risks in the workplace, including the risk of the loss of their job. The message that we're sending is that we treat maternity leave like a benefit, like a company car," she added.
Labour is not planning to oppose the bill.
Parental rights in the UK
- Women are entitled to up to 52 weeks' maternity leave
- They must take at least two weeks' leave after the baby is born (or four weeks if they work in a factory)
- They are eligible to be paid for six weeks at 90% of their average weekly earnings and 33 weeks at £151 per week or 90% of their average weekly earnings (if lower)
- Fathers can take two weeks' statutory paternity leave at up to £151 a week
- Some couples are also entitled to shared parental leave of up to 50 weeks and 37 weeks of pay