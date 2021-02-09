Brexit: EU relationship 'more than bumpy' since trade deal, says Lord Frost
- Published
The UK's chief Brexit negotiator has criticised the EU for its actions since the trade deal agreed by the two sides came into force six weeks ago.
Lord David Frost said the relationship had been "more than bumpy" and more "problematic" than he had hoped.
He told a committee the EU's threat to restrict vaccine exports to Northern Ireland, as well as "niggling border issues" were two examples.
Lord Frost called for "a different spirit" from Brussels going forward.
Asked about his thoughts on the situation, Cabinet Officer Minister Michael Gove compared it to a bumpy start to a flight, saying: "We all know that when an aeroplane takes off, that is the point where you sometime get an increased level of turbulence.
"But eventually you then reach a cruising altitude and the crew tell you to take your seatbelt off and enjoy a gin and tonic and some peanuts."
He added: "We are not at the gin and tonic and peanut stage yet, but I am confident we will be."
The post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and EU came into force on 1 January after negotiations came to a rushed end on Christmas Eve.
Lord Frost said the UK wanted "friendly cooperation between sovereign equals as our vision of the future", but said: "I don't think it has been quite the experience of the last few weeks if we are honest about it."
He added: "I think the EU is still adjusting somewhat, as we thought they might, to the existence of a genuinely independent actor in their neighbourhood."