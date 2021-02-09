Uighur exiles condemn 'shameful' parliamentary tactics on Trade Bill
- Published
MPs and Uighur exiles have accused the government of playing "shameful" parliamentary games to avoid defeat in a key vote on the Trade Bill.
MPs were expecting to vote on a plan to give British courts the right to decide if a country is committing genocide.
Normally genocide allegations are heard by international courts, but campaigners say this rarely happens.
But the government opposes the plan, fearing court judgements could tie its hands on trade and foreign policy.
Ministers have now used a procedure to ensure the vote may now not happen.
Last week, the government suffered a defeat in the House of Lords when 171 peers supported an amendment to give British courts jurisdiction over genocide cases.
The amended Trade Bill returns to the Commons on Tuesday and MPs from all parties were lining up to endorse the Lords' new clause.
But the numbers were looking tight.
So ministers used a parliamentary procedure to ensure that rebel and opposition MPs can't vote on amendments separately.
Genocide allegations are decided by international courts, but cases are often vetoed in the United Nations' security council.
Campaigners want British courts to hear genocide cases so that persecuted minorities, such as the Uighurs in Xinjiang, China, can have their situation considered by a court of law.
A legal opinion by senior barristers at Essex Court Chambers has already concluded there was a "very credible case" that the Chinese government was committing genocide against the Uighurs.
The leading Uighur exile Rahima Mahmut said she was "sickened" at what she called this "shameful" act.
And the Conservative MP Nus Ghani said she was appalled at parliamentary games being played about something so grave.
Ministers had tried to avoid defeat by proposing a compromise amendment which would boost the ability of parliamentary select committees to consider genocide allegations.
However MPs leading the rebellion rejected this as "meaningless", arguing that committees can already look at genocide claims and their rulings can be ignored by ministers.