Boris Johnson hopes to publish criteria for easing lockdown next month
- Published
The PM hopes to publish details next month of the criteria he will use to start easing the lockdown in England, a senior government source has said.
The criteria will include death and hospitalisation numbers, progress of vaccinations, virus changes and how lifting rules will affect the epidemic.
Relaxing restrictions will also depend on emerging data about how effectively the vaccine stops virus transmission.
A government adviser said the document is likely to be "pretty broad brush".
The paper is also expected to mention specific sectors of the economy.
This comes as the UK recorded 100,000 coronavirus deaths, making it the fifth country to get to that figure, coming after the US, Brazil, India and Mexico.
Speaking at the news conference on Tuesday, Boris Johnson said he would be "setting out in more detail as soon as we can when and how we want to get things open again but that will depend on us continuing to beat the disease."
Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth told the BBC the prime minister had delayed acting on scientific advice over lockdowns three times and accused the government of making "monumental mistakes".
But Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick insisted the government had taken "the best scientific and medical advice".
He accepted mistakes have been made in the handling of the pandemic, saying any future review will be a "mixed picture".
Lockdown restrictions
Under the current lockdown, people in England must stay at home and only go out for limited reasons such as food shopping and exercise.
Similar measures are in place across much of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
England's lockdown laws are due to end on 31 March. Mr Johnson has previously said this date is to allow for a "controlled" easing of restrictions back into local tiers.
Under the tier system, different rules are applied to different parts of the country, depending on factors such as pressure on the NHS, number of cases and rates at which case numbers fall.
Pupils in England are not expected to return to school before the February half term. Mr Johnson has said schools will be reopened "as soon as we can" but did not guarantee that would happen before Easter.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said restrictions in Scotland will continue until mid-February at the earliest.
In Wales, the lockdown will be reviewed at the end of January, but the government has previously said it does not see "much headroom for change".
Northern Ireland's lockdown has been extended until 5 March.