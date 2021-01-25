Coronavirus: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer self-isolates for third time
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating for the third time, after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
He said he would be working from home until next Monday after being notified of the contact earlier.
Sir Keir confirmed on Twitter that he had no symptoms.
The Labour leader last self-isolated in December after a member of his staff tested positive for Covid-19, but he never showed any symptoms of the virus.
He also self-isolated in September after a member of his family showed symptoms - but they later tested negative, allowing Sir Keir to get back to Westminster.