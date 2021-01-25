Council tax: What is it and how much do you pay?
- Published
The government is considering increasing the amount by which council tax can go up in England.
An announcement could come in Thursday's Autumn Statement.
What is council tax?
Council tax is a compulsory charge on properties in England, Scotland and Wales set by local authorities to raise money to spend as they wish to provide services in their area.
Homes are graded into different "bands", according to how much they were worth at a certain point in time. In England, for example, bands are based on what the value of the property would have been on 1 April 1991.
People with more expensive properties pay higher bills.
You can find out what council tax band your property is in on the government's website.
Council tax is devolved in Scotland and Wales, meaning it is overseen by the Scottish and Welsh governments rather than in Westminster.
Northern Ireland is not covered by the council tax system - it operates a domestic rating system instead.
Could council tax in England increase in the Autumn Statement?
The maximum amount council tax can increase by in England is set by the government each year.
This year local authorities in England can increase council tax by up to 2.99% if they provide social care, and 1.99% if they don't.
Under the current rules, any authority wanting to raise bills by more than this limit has to hold a referendum to get residents' backing.
However, the Treasury is examining whether to increase the limit. There has been speculation that it could go up to 5%.
It the limit was raised, it would allow the government to increase funding for public services and social care without directly raising taxes. But it would increase pressure on household budgets.
The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils in England and Wales, says that councils' ability to increase council tax is important.
But it says it cannot provide a long-term funding solution, because it adds to individual households' financial pressures - and the amount of money it generates varies between different areas.
This is because bills are higher for more expensive properties, so areas with lots of high-value homes will be able to raise more.
Where does my council tax money go?
Council tax helps fund a number of local services, including:
- rubbish collection
- street lighting
- libraries
- police and fire services
- youth clubs
- parks and recreation facilities
It is the main source of income for most councils. According to the Institute for Government, council tax provides about half of local authorities' funding in England.
A further 27% of council funding comes from business rates, while the remaining 23% comes from central government grants.
In England, an additional charge is levied which goes towards the cost of care homes and other adult social care services.
As well as the amount taken by councils - which makes up the majority of a bill - local police and fire authorities also charge council tax to help fund their services.
Who pays council tax?
As a rule of thumb, anyone who is over 18 and owns or rents a home has to pay council tax, but there are exemptions and discounts based on individual circumstances.
Someone living alone, for example, is entitled to a 25% discount.
A property occupied solely by students is exempt, and you won't get a bill if you're living in halls of residence or a care home.
If you work away from home and your property is empty, you can get a 50% discount.
The key thing to remember is that it is the occupant of the property who is liable for the bill, so tenants rather than the landlord have to pay.