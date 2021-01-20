Biden inauguration: Step forward after bumpy period - Boris Johnson
The inauguration of President Joe Biden is a "step forward" for the United States which has "been through a bumpy period", Boris Johnson has said.
Congratulating Mr Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, the UK PM said it was a "big moment" for the UK and the US and their "joint common agenda".
Mr Johnson said he looked forward to working with the US on tackling climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.
Making his inaugural address, Mr Biden said "democracy has prevailed".
He promised to be a president "for all Americans" and said his "whole soul is in putting America back together again".
Outgoing President Donald Trump, who has not formally conceded to Mr Biden, did not attend the ceremony.
Earlier this week the former head of the civil service Lord Sedwill suggested Mr Johnson would be glad Mr Trump had not been re-elected for a second term as US president.
Writing in the Daily Mail, Lord Sedwill said those who believed Boris Johnson would have preferred Mr Trump to win again were "mistaken."
Mr Johnson said it was the job of all UK prime ministers to have a "good, close working relationship" with US presidents.
He also said he hoped the UK could help the US commit to a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 in the run up to the climate change conference COP 26, to be held in Glasgow this year.
Asked if he thought Mr Biden was "woke," he said: "I can't comment on that. What I know is that he's a firm believer in the transatlantic alliance and that's a great thing."
He added that there was "nothing wrong with being woke," but added: "I put myself in the category of people who believe that it's important to stick up for your history, your traditions and your values, the things you believe in."
Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer also sent his congratulations to the new president and vice-president.
"The US begins a new chapter in its history, one of hope, decency, compassion and strength," the Labour leader said, adding "together, our two nations can build a better, more optimistic future for our world."
And First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Warm congratulations and best wishes to President Biden and Vice President Harris.
"Scotland and the USA share long-standing bonds of friendship and co-operation. We look forward to building on these in the years ahead."
The Queen sent a private message to Mr Biden before his inauguration, Buckingham Palace has said.