Coronavirus: Priti Patel says UK should have closed borders in March 2020
Priti Patel says the UK should have closed its borders in March 2020 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a video call obtained by Guido Fawkes, the home secretary told Tory supporters she was an "advocate" of closing the borders 10 months ago.
Between mid March and June, the UK did not impose a ban or quarantine restrictions on international travellers arriving in the UK.
A Home Office spokesman said there were now "strong measures" at the border.