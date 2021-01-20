Don't scrap £20 benefits increase, urges Dame Louise Casey
The government has been urged by its former homelessness adviser to extend benefit increases worth £20 a week beyond the end of March.
Dame Louise Casey said ending the universal credit top-up, introduced during the Covid pandemic, would be "too punitive a policy right now".
She told the BBC people would view the Conservatives as the "nasty party" if they did so.
The PM has said all measures would be kept under "constant review".
Labour and anti-poverty campaigners are pressing for the increase, worth £1,000 a year, to remain in place beyond its scheduled end date of 31 March.
On Monday they were joined by six Conservative MPs, who defied party orders to abstain and backed a symbolic motion calling for an extension.
Boris Johnson said the government had provided £280bn worth of support during the pandemic.
In an interview with BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Dame Louise said the £20-a-week increase had proved a "lifeline" to poorer families.
"The Treasury need to step back and not feel this constant responsibility to close the books all the time, and fight and fight and fight," she said.
On the idea the top-up could end in March, she added: "It's not the right thing to do."
Referencing a phrase coined by Theresa May in 2002 about how the Conservatives were sometimes perceived, she added they would "go back to being the nasty party" if they did so.
Dame Louise added that the country had been "torn to shreds" by the pandemic, with an impact "far deeper and greater than anything I've ever seen in my lifetime".
"I think we will have to have a big plan to deal with the wounds inflicted by this pandemic once everybody's vaccinated," she added.
"And I think the government needs to turn its attention to that now, and not leave it until the summer."
'Beveridge moment'
Dame Louise, who was made a crossbench peer by the prime minister in July, also urged ministers to think about long-term reforms to the welfare system.
"Everybody is focused on the NHS and vaccinations, that I think everything else we see is incredibly reactive," she said.
She called on the government to take inspiration from the World War Two-era Beveridge report, which laid the foundations for the UK's welfare state, and draw up a long-term strategy for recovery after the pandemic.
"We're all in this storm, everybody's experienced it, just some people are in decent boats and some people are in rafts that are sinking.
"And that gives the prime minister the moment to say 'I am going to step into the shoes of a Beveridge moment'.
"If there's any reason for government to decide to actually rebuild Britain, so the divide between the rich and the poor isn't as big as it is... it's this pandemic".
Universal credit is a working-age benefit claimed by around 6m people, replacing six benefits and merging them into a single payment.
Poverty campaign charity the Joseph Rowntree Foundation says 500,000 more people will be driven into poverty if the temporary £20 top-up is rolled back.
However the Institute for Economic Affairs think tank has argued that "across-the-board benefit increases are a wasteful use of taxpayers' money".
'Playing politics'
The top-up, estimated to cost around £6bn a year, was brought in at the start of the pandemic as a temporary response due to lockdown.
On Monday, Labour and other opposition parties called for the increase to continue beyond the end of March, without specifying another end-date.
Welfare delivery minister Will Quince accused Labour of "playing politics" rather than focusing on helping vulnerable people through the pandemic.
He added the government had decided to "wait for more clarity" on the likely economic situation after April before deciding how to help poorer families.