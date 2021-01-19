Government narrowly sees off Tory Commons revolt over genocide
The government has narrowly seen off a rebellion by Tory MPs over the question over whether trade deals should be revoked in cases of genocide.
MPs decided by 319 to 308 votes to remove an amendment to the Trade Bill which would have allowed the High Court to nullify agreements if states are found to have committed mass killings.
It comes amid condemnation of China's treatment of the Uighur people.
The rebels believe they have enough support to secure another vote soon.