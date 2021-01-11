UK's biggest union elects first woman leader
By Justin Parkinson
Political reporter, BBC News
- Published
Unison, the UK's biggest trade union, has elected a woman as leader for the first time.
Christina McAnea won 47.7% of the vote and takes over as general secretary from Dave Prentis, who has been in the job since 2001.
The former assistant general secretary beat fellow officials Paul Holmes, Roger McKenzie and Hugo Pierre in the contest, which began in October.
Unison, which represents public sector workers, has 1.3 million members.
After her win was announced, Ms McAnea tweeted: "We made history! Thanks so much for all the support. I may be the first woman GS in Unison but I won't be the last."
An experienced negotiator, is expected to be broadly supportive of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, as Mr Prentis has been.
Ms McAnea's election comes at a strained time between Sir Keir and the leaders of several other unions whose general secretaries have spoken out in support of his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, who is currently suspended from the Parliamentary Labour Party.
Mr Holmes came second in the Unison contest, with 33.8%, followed by Mr McKenzie, on 10.8%, and Mr Pierre, on 7.8%.
The union is promising action against the government's pay freeze for 1.3 million public sector workers, which Mr Prentis has described as an "attack" on members' livelihoods.
But Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he cannot "justify a significant, across-the-board" salary increase while the economy and public finances are suffering in the wake of the pandemic.