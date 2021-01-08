Kwasi Kwarteng replaces Alok Sharma as UK business secretary
Kwasi Kwarteng has been appointed business secretary, replacing Alok Sharma who will now focus full-time on his role as president of the UN COP26 climate conference in November.
The Glasgow event is expected to be the biggest summit the UK has ever hosted.
Mr Sharma said he was "delighted to have been asked by the PM to dedicate all my energies" to the role.
Some MPs had warned that Mr Sharma lacked the "bandwidth" to head the conference alongside his cabinet job.