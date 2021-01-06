Nigel Farage's Brexit Party officially changes its name
The Brexit Party has officially changed its name to Reform UK, after getting approval from the UK elections watchdog.
Leader Nigel Farage said it will campaign for changes to the voting system, the House of Lords, the BBC and other institutions.
The Electoral Commission approved the name change despite objections from the think tank Reform.
The think tank described the decision as "incredibly disappointing".
The Brexit Party was set up to campaign for a "clean-break Brexit" ahead of the 2019 European elections, in which it won 29 seats - more than any other UK party.
At the start of the 2019 general election campaign, Brexit Party candidates were set to stand in nearly 600 seats.
However, after coming under pressure not to split the Leave vote, it later pulled back from the 317 seats won by the Tories in 2017.
Mr Farage - who as leader of the UK Independence Party campaigned for Britain's exit from the EU - has long called for an end to Westminster's "first-past-the-post" voting system and the abolition of the House of Lords.
Commenting on the name change, he said: "This is great news and the perfect time in the New Year.
"The need for reform is greater than ever as we try to recover from Covid.
"We have a huge opportunity as a nation post-Brexit, but there are many areas of the UK that need real, bold reform: our economy, House of Lords, BBC, civil service, the voting system to mention a few."
But Charlotte Pickles, director of the Reform think tank, a non-partisan charity, said: "Today's decision by the Electoral Commission is incredibly disappointing and risks the longstanding goodwill in our name, built up over two decades of independent campaigning for public service reform.
"The Brexit Party's application has already caused confusion for voters who have been contacting us looking to stand or campaign in local elections, or make donations.
"It is regretful that the Electoral Commission has failed to recognise this, despite having been made aware of it."