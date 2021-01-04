Covid: Tougher Covid measures in due course, says Johnson
Boris Johnson has said the government will announce "tougher measures" to prevent the spread of coronavirus "in due course".
He predicted "tough, tough" weeks to come, with more than three-quarters of England's population already under the highest - tier four - restrictions.
On Sunday, the UK recorded more than 50,000 new confirmed Covid cases for the sixth day in a row.
Labour is calling for new England-wide restrictions to come in immediately.
Leader Sir Keir Starmer also said it was "inevitable" more schools would have to close to lessen the spread of coronavirus.
Speaking during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London to meet some of the first people to receive the Oxford vaccine, Mr Johnson said: "If you look at the numbers there's no question we will have to take tougher measures and we will be announcing those in due course."
An additional 454 deaths within 28 days of a positive test result were reported across the UK on Sunday, meaning the total by this measure is now above 75,000.
A further 20 million people in England were added to the toughest - tier four - set of rules, on 31 December.
It means 78% of the population of England is now in tier four, under which non-essential shops are closed and people can only leave their homes for a certain number of reasons.
The Scottish government meets on Monday to consider "further action", with all of mainland Scotland currently under its own level four restrictions - only some islands are under less stringent tier three measures.
Wales entered a nationwide lockdown on 20 December, while Northern Ireland is in the second week of a six-week lockdown that began on Boxing Day.
In another development, an academic has said there is a "big question mark" over whether a vaccine developed at Oxford University will be as effective against a new variant of the virus that has emerged in South Africa.
Prof Sir John Bell, Regius professor of medicine at the university, said the team there were currently investigating this question "right now".
He added it was "unlikely" the variant would "turn off the effect of vaccines entirely," and in any case it would be possible to tweak the vaccine in around 4-6 weeks.
"Everybody should stay calm - it's going to be fine," he told Times Radio.
"But we're now in a game of cat and mouse - because these are not the only two variants we're going to see."
