Sir Keir Starmer: UK's best years lie ahead
- Published
Sir Keir Starmer has predicted the UK's "best years are still to come", as he delivered his first New Year message as Labour leader.
He said he would fight for "prosperity, fairness and opportunity" as the country "rebuilds" following Covid.
Sir Keir's comments came as 20 million more people in England prepared to enter the toughest - tier four - coronavirus restrictions on Thursday.
But the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been given the go-ahead for next week.
There will be 530,000 doses available from Monday, on top of the Pfizer-BioNTech jabs which began earlier this month.
A further 50,023 new Covid cases were recorded in the UK on Wednesday, as well as 981 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test - more than double the previous day's total.
In his message, Sir Keir said the UK - which has seen an 8% contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) since January - had suffered more than any other major economy during the pandemic, but vaccines would eventually improve the situation.
He added: "Until then, it is all of our duty to stay safe, to look after neighbours, keep up the national effort that has got us this far.
"Because when this crisis ends, and it will end, we will rebuild our country, together."
At a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would "shift heaven and earth" to vaccinate people as quickly as possible.
But, with the new strain of coronavirus spreading, it was important to "redouble our efforts" to prevent this, he added.
The prime minister traditionally releases a New Year's message to the nation on 31 December.
'Hope and vision'
On Wednesday, Sir Keir - Labour leader since April - ordered his MPs to back the government's post-Brexit trade deal with the EU, arguing that to do otherwise would raise the chances of no deal, which he said would damage the economy even more than the PM's "thin" agreement.
"The United Kingdom is forging a new path in the world," he said in his message.
"And the Labour Party that I lead will focus on ensuring that path leads to greater prosperity, fairness and opportunity for every nation and region, every village, every town and city that makes up our great United Kingdom.
"I believe this can once again be the best country to grow up in and the best country to grow old in.
"And with that hope and that vision, I believe that our best years are still to come."
Three members of Labour's shadow ministerial team resigned on Wednesday rather than vote for the government's deal, which the House of Commons passed by a majority of 448.