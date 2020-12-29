Brexit vote: Starmer faces Labour revolt over backing for deal
Sir Keir Starmer is facing a rebellion over his decision to back Boris Johnson's EU trade deal on Wednesday.
The Labour leader will order his MPs to vote for the deal in the Commons, ensuring it should pass into law in time for the UK's exit from EU rules.
Sir Keir has called the deal "thin" and not what the government promised, but better than no deal.
Critics led by former Chancellor John McDonnell are urging the Labour leader not to support the "rotten" agreement.
Other opposition parties, including the SNP, the Lib Dems and the DUP, have already said they will not be voting for the deal.
The prime minister may also face opposition from some of his own MPs.
The Brexiteer European Research Group is due to give its verdict on the agreement later.
'Sidelines'
But the government bill - which puts the trade deal agreed with the EU into law - should pass comfortably with Labour support, when MPs and peers are recalled from their Christmas recess to vote on it on Wednesday.
Sir Keir, who campaigned against Brexit, has hit back at calls for Labour to abstain in the vote so it can not be blamed for any economic damage that may result from the deal, and hold the government to account more effectively in the coming months.
He has said the agreement - announced by Mr Johnson on Christmas Eve, following months of wrangling - does not do enough to protect the environment, jobs and workers rights.
But he wants Labour to back it because, he argues, the only alternative is a damaging no deal exit from the EU single market and customs union on Thursday.
He has said Labour MPs must vote for the deal, rather than abstain, because it "it is not credible for Labour to be on the sidelines".
On Sunday, shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds - who reportedly has her own misgivings about backing a deal - urged Labour MPs to vote for it.
"I'm not going to say to you that this is the deal that Labour would have secured because it really isn't - this is a thin deal - but we don't want to create more problems for businesses right now by preventing the implementation of what the government has achieved."
'Rotten deal'
But in a statement organised by left wing groups Another Europe is Possible and Labour for a Socialist Europe, her predecessor as shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, urged Labour to abstain.
The statement, which is signed by figures from across the party, says it is the duty of the opposition to provide proper Parliamentary scrutiny and to set out an alternative.
"That task gets harder if opposition parties fall into the trap of rallying around this rotten deal," it said.
"We are witnessing an act of vandalism against our livelihoods, our rights and our horizons.
"We call on Labour, the Labour movement and other opposition parties not to support the Tories' Brexit deal when it is put to a vote in the House of Commons."
Signatories include former cabinet ministers, and leading pro-Europeans, Ben Bradshaw and Lord Adonis, as well as former MEPs, councillors and local activists.
Neil Coyle, seen as a centrist Labour MP, has separately indicated he is likely to abstain in the vote, in a series of tweets.
The Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP said research by the IPPR think tank, proved the deal was a "another nail in the coffin" for workers' rights.