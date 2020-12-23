Coronavirus: Vaccinate more people with one dose, urges Tony Blair
- Published
Ex-PM Tony Blair is urging the government to give as many people as possible an initial dose of a Covid vaccine - rather than preserving stocks so there is enough for second jabs.
The Pfizer-Biontech and Oxford University-Astrazeneca vaccines require two doses to be fully effective.
Mr Blair says his idea would speed up the vaccine programme so the country could come out of lockdown sooner.
In the Independent, he said the roll-out must be "radically accelerated".
The UK has pre-ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 100 million of the Oxford University Astrazeneca vaccines.
More than 500,000 people in the UK have now been given their first dose of the vaccine.
The two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are administered around 21 days apart.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Blair said that although "you really need the two doses… the first dose gives you substantial immunity".
He argued there was a "strong case for not holding back the second doses of the vaccine" and instead using those batches to give a greater number of people the first dose.
His proposal was backed up by Professor David Salisbury, the man who was in charge of immunisation at the Department of Health until 2013.
He told Today the numbers are "straightforward".
"You give one dose you get 91% [protection] you give two doses and you get 95% - you are only gaining 4% for giving the second dose," he said.
"With current circumstances, I would strongly urge you to use as many first doses as you possibly can for risk groups and only after you have done all of that come back with second doses."
However, he acknowledged this would be harder to do with the Oxford University vaccine where the efficacy of two doses is 60%.
Mr Blair's suggestion was part of a seven-point plan he has drawn up, which also includes a plea to the government to start preparing "health passports".
The former Labour prime minister, who was in power between 1997 and 2007, predicted that in six months, countries would only allow travellers to visit if they could give proof of their disease status.
He also said it was important to "have the best data systems in the world available to us".
"Collecting this data in one place, with one patient record, is going to be absolutely vital - testing, vaccinations, every single thing to do with the development of this disease," he added.
"You need to record every single piece of data you can lay your hands on because we will be adjusting our vaccination programme as we go - we may even have to adjust the vaccine itself."
Mr Blair also said that while it is important to prioritise the vulnerable and health care staff, this should not delay vaccinating those who were more likely to spread the disease, such as students.