Covid: Case for recalling MPs over emergency, says Sir Keir Starmer
Prime Minister Boris Johnson should consider recalling MPs to debate the Covid "emergency" facing the UK, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
But the Labour leader added that it was more important for the PM to address the nation after the Cobra emergency committee later and give daily updates.
MPs from across the parties have urged the government to reopen Parliament so they can debate new Covid restrictions.
And others have said the ongoing Brexit talks also need to be discussed.
Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has said MPs could return if a Brexit deal needs to be approved.
Sir Kier has backed the recall of Parliament in those circumstances.
Asked at a press conference in London, where he was making a speech about Labour's devolution policies, if he would also back a recall to debate Covid, he said: "I think there is a case to look at whether we should recall Parliament".
But he said it was more important that the prime minister gives daily updates on the crisis, as "people need to know the way forward".
"We cannot be in any doubt the virus is now out of control" he added.
"Make no mistake, this is now a real emergency."
Parliament closed for the Christmas break on Thursday, but events over the weekend have prompted MPs from across the parties to demand a return to Westminster.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that areas in London, Kent, Essex and Bedfordshire would be put into a new set of tier four restrictions - meaning people can not mix indoors with anyone not from their household.
He also scrapped a planned relaxation of the rules over Christmas in the south-east of England, while restrictions were toughened up elsewhere in the UK.
Conservative MP Mark Harper - chair of the Covid Recovery Group, which is made up of around 50 Tory backbenchers - said the changes in England should "be put to a vote in the Commons at the earliest opportunity, even if that means a recall of the House".
A number of other Conservatives called for a recall including Steve Baker, Tim Loughton and John Redwood, although others have not backed the idea.
Writing on the Conservative Home website, Conservative William Wragg said "The plain fact is this: Parliament debated and voted on the original rules that were to be in place to govern Christmas, along with the revamped tier system. Parliament should do the same for these new rules and additional tier."
"This should be welcomed by all, regardless of how they might vote, because it will carry greater legitimacy among the public who sent us to Westminster to be their representatives."
Recall demands have also been driven by France's decision to close its border with the UK for 48 hours over fears of the spread of a new coronavirus variant.
This has meant no lorries or ferry passengers have been able to sail from the port of Dover, creating long queues in the area.
It comes as EU and UK negotiators struggle to agree a post-Brexit trade deal, with 10 days to go before the UK leaves EU trading rules.
Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts tweeted: "Travel & freight chaos now and Brexit set to detonate - Parliament must be recalled virtually to debate emergency extension."
And on Monday morning, Sir Ed echoed her calls adding that the prime minister was "failing to manage the Covid crisis and we urgently need an extension to the transition period".
Speaking to BBC's 5 live he said the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic has been "chaotic" adding "this is why Parliament has to come back to hold this government to account and get some answers."
And Labour MP Chris Bryant also tweeted: "I'm reluctant to say this, but given the major developments in the last 72 hours, with significant added restrictions and the nation closed off to the rest of the world, government should surely subject itself to parliamentary scrutiny this week? We should be recalled."
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the prime minister should "take immediate steps to introduce fully virtual Parliament proceedings - including remote voting - to ensure MPs are not faced with any restrictions on what they are able to participate in."
The government has repeatedly said it would not extend Brexit trade negotiations beyond the current 31 December deadline.
Although Parliament has shut for Christmas, it can be recalled if requested by the government.
If ministers ask for the Parliament to be reopened, it is up to the Commons Speaker to decide whether and how quickly MPs should sit again - this can be as soon as the next day.
If MPs were to be recalled in the coming days travel times from constituencies and the ongoing pandemic will be a factor in the speaker's decision.
Typically, the House of Lords is recalled at the same time as the House of Commons.