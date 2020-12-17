Council tax to rise by up to 5% next year
- Published
Local authorities in England will be permitted to increase council tax by up to 5% next year.
They will be able to put 2% on bills, plus another 3% if they provide adult social care, the government announced.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the money raised - plus extra from central government - would mean a "real-terms" funding rise.
But Labour warned of a "vast" cash shortfall, resulting in job losses, service cuts and building sell-offs.
Mr Jenrick told the House of Commons that councils had so far spent £4bn of the £7.2bn made available by central government for their response to coronavirus.
Council tax increases will kick in from April - the start of the 2012/22 financial year.
Mr Jenrick said authorities were "not under any obligation to increase" bills.
He added that councils would "have the resources they need" to serve communities and "deliver first-class public services".
Mr Jenrick promised an extra £2.2bn for critical services, including adult and children's social care.
On average, councils would "see a 4.5% cash terms increase in core spending power, which is also an increase in real terms", he said,
If they want to raise bills by more than the government stipulates, local authorities must hold - and win - a referendum in their area.
For Labour, shadow communities secretary Steve Reed said it was "shocking" of the government to "plan to force councils to hike up council tax while the country still faces an unprecedented health crisis and the deepest recession for 300 years".
He called council tax "regressive", as it benefited wealthier areas more, saying: "A 5% increase in Surrey raises £38m while a 5% increase in Blackburn with Darwen raises just £2.8m."