Equality debate can't be led by fashion - minister
- Published
The government is promising to focus more on "individual character" and less on "protected characteristics" like sex, race, religion and disability as it overhauls its equalities policy.
In a speech, Equalities Minister Liz Truss will say the debate has been dominated by a "small number of unrepresentative voices".
Discussions must "be led by facts, not by fashion", she will argue.
It comes as the government's report into racial inequality is delayed.
The government announced on Wednesday that the report on racial inequality, ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will not appear until next year, citing problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
It is looking at health, education and criminal justice, but also "wider inequalities" such as issues faced by working-class white boys.
The government is also launching an Equality Data Programme to gather information on people's backgrounds, social mobility and inequality between regions.
Speaking at the Centre for Policy Studies think tank, Ms Truss will say: "To make our society more equal, we need the equality debate to be led by facts, not by fashion.
"Time and time again, we see politicians making their own evidence-free judgements."
She will also say discussion "has been dominated by a small number of unrepresentative voices, and by those who believe people are defined by their protected characteristic and not by their individual character".
And she will urge "right-thinking people" to "fight for fairness".
The Equalities and Human Rights Commission lists protected characteristics - over which it is illegal to discriminate - as age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex, and sexual orientation.
'Real concerns people face'
Ms Truss will argue that data based solely on these characteristics is not fit for purpose when it comes to setting equality policy.
She will say: "Underlying this [approach] is the soft bigotry of low expectations, where people from certain backgrounds are never expected or considered able enough to reach high standards.
"This diminishes individual humanity and dignity, because when you choose on the basis of protected characteristics, you end up excluding people."
Ms Truss will add that it is "appalling" that pregnant women suffer discrimination at work", that women may "be encouraged to dress in a certain way to get ahead", and that "some employers overlook the capabilities of people with disabilities".
Debates on equality must "rooted" in "real concerns people face", she will say, adding: "It is our duty to deliver, because if right-thinking people do not lead the fight for fairness, then it will be led by those whose ideas do not work."
The government's Equality Hub will also relocate from London to northern England, the government has announced.