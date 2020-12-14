Windrush victims to get more compensation
- Published
The government is to give more money to victims of the Windrush scandal, which saw hundreds of people wrongly threatened with deportation.
Home Secretary Priti Patel will announce later that the minimum payment will rise from £250 to £10,000, and the maximum from £10,000 to £100,000.
The figure will be higher still in "exceptional" circumstances, with money coming through quicker than before.
The Windrush scandal mainly affected UK citizens originally from the Caribbean.
They were granted indefinite leave to remain in 1971, but thousands were children who had travelled on their parents' passports.
Because of this, many were unable to prove they had the right to live in the country when "hostile environment" immigration policies - demanding the showing of documentation - began in 2012, under then Home Secretary Theresa May.
The scandal broke in 2018, including the revelation that many of those affected had lost homes and jobs and had been denied access to healthcare and benefits.
The BBC's Westminster Hour reported last month that at least nine people had died while awaiting payments under the compensation scheme set up for victims.
Ms Patel and Bishop Derek Webley - co-chairs of the Windrush cross-government working group - said such a scandal must "never happen again", adding: "We want these changes to make a real difference to people's lives, and urge everyone who may have been affected to apply."
They wrote in the Times: "While nothing can undo the suffering that some members of the generation and their descendants endured, we hope these changes will go some way to ease their lives, and enable them to move forward with hope and determination.
"We are determined to ensure those who were so badly let down get every possible support and fair compensation."
An estimated 500,000 people living in the UK make up the surviving members of the Windrush generation.
An Equality and Human Rights Commission report last month said government action taken to "record and respond to negative equality impacts" of hostile environment immigration policies had been "perfunctory, and therefore insufficient".
It called for a plan" of "specific actions" to "avoid a future breach", with the commission's interim chair, Caroline Waters, describing the treatment of the Windrush generation as "a shameful stain on British history".