Rape investigation into Tory MP dropped by police
Police have dropped their investigation into a Conservative MP and former minister who was accused of rape.
The MP, who has not been named, was arrested on 1 August and later released on bail.
This followed the Metropolitan Police receiving allegations the previous day of sexual offences and assault relating to four separate incidents at addresses in London, including Westminster.
But the Met said the case had not met "the evidential test".
A spokeswoman said "no further action" would be taken, following a "thorough investigation", adding: "The complainant has been made aware of the decision."
The MP, in his 50s, did not return to the House of Commons after the parliamentary recess ended on 1 September.
The Conservative Party faced calls to suspend him, but Chief Whip Mark Spencer said it was for the police to investigate.
The alleged victim told the Sunday Times she intended to appeal against the Met's decision under the Victims' Right to Review Scheme.