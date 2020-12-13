Brexit trade talks: ‘Political will’ needed for deal, says Dominic Raab
"Political will" is needed for the UK and EU to agree a post-Brexit trade deal, says Dominic Raab.
The foreign secretary said the situation was "finely balanced" after negotiations between the two sides carried on through the night.
But he said the EU would need to change its position for progress to be made.
Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are due to speak at 11:00 GMT to decide if a deal can be done.
Earlier this week, the two leaders set a deadline of Sunday to decide whether to abandon negotiations or keep them going.
But both sides have warned they are unlikely to reach an agreement.
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin said he believed a no-deal scenario "would be very bad news for all of us" and "an appalling failure of statecraft" on both sides.
The main sticking point in the talks is how close the UK should stick to EU economic rules in the future.
The EU is determined to prevent the UK from gaining what it sees as an unfair advantage of having tariff-free access to its markets - not paying taxes on goods being bought and sold - while setting its own standards on products, employment rights and business subsidies.
Fishing rights is another major area of disagreement, with the EU warning that without access to UK waters for EU fleets, UK fishermen will no longer get special access to EU markets to sell their goods.
But the UK argues that what goes on in its own waters, and its wider business rules, should be under its control as a sovereign country.