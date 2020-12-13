UK-EU agree to 'go the extra mile' in Brexit talks
- Published
The UK and EU have agreed to carry on post-Brexit trade talks after a call between leaders on Sunday.
In a joint statement, Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said they think it is "responsible at this point to go the extra mile".
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.